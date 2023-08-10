Blue Panorama, table after mid-August for layoffs

Il Ministry of Labor and Social Policies has called for the day August 16that 11, trade unions and associations “for carrying out the administrative phase of the collective dismissal procedure” started by Blue Panorama Airlines, in judicial liquidation since 23 May. The meeting, which will be held via videoconference, will be attended by Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl, Uiltrasporti, Ugl Transport by Air, the National Professional Association of Civil Aviation (Anpac) and the National Professional Association of Flight Attendants (Anpav).

As is known, in December 2022 the Court of Milan had issued a decree of “non-admissibility of the application for composition with creditors” presented on October 28, 2021 by Blue Panorama Airlines, whose control was exercised by the American fund Bateleur Capital, which in May 2022 had acquired the carrier from the Uvet tourism group. (Ticker)

