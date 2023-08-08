BMW estimates the production of electric cars upwards in 2024. The iX2 arrives

Listen to the audio version of the article

BMW aims to produce 40% of battery-powered cars by the end of 2024. The Munich-based brand recently said it is increasing investments in electrification at a faster pace than initially expected to capitalize on the boom in electric vehicle sales. With the introduction of the i5 and the upcoming iX2 EV coupe crossover, the goal is to significantly increase electric vehicle production next year.

One out of three BMWs produced by the brand in Bavaria will be electric

According to reports from the same brand, by the end of 2024 at least one BMW out of three of one of the plants in Bavaria should be electric. With today’s share of 20% of battery-powered vehicles, the Regensburg location could manage the increase of up to 33% even with growing demand for the iX1 alone, but with the new iX2, the second Bev model scheduled for production by the end of this ‘year, the same share may also increase further.

The new battery-powered iX2 will have the same powertrain as the iX1

The technical data on the new iX2 remain unknown for now. The powertrain will not differ significantly from the iX1 which uses a 64.7 kWh battery and electric all-wheel drive with 200 kW system output, 230 kW boost. The range of the iX1 SUV is between 413 and 438 kilometres, depending on the trim level. The more aerodynamic iX2 coupe SUV is expected to have a longer range, but WLTP values ​​for the new model are not available.

It is still too early to fix the end of internal combustion engines

Despite the acceleration towards electric, BMW also said it was not ready to set a date for ending the production of combustion vehicles, citing continued strong sales of internal combustion engines in major markets such as China and the United States. “It is still too early” explained Oliver Zipse, the CEO of BMW to investors, clarifying that cleaner heat engines could also play their part in the future reduction of global CO2 emissions.

Heat engines still in great demand both in the United States and in China

“In the United States, the internal combustion engine remains relevant in parallel with the growth of electric mobility that we see above all in states like California – said the CEO Zipse – in China the government is promoting electric mobility, but has not banned internal combustion engines . Finally, in Japan, hybrid drive is leading the sales of the greenest cars, but there is also an ever-increasing demand from the public and an interest in hydrogen”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

