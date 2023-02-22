Develop new offers for electric charging designed to further encourage zero-emission journeys on the road. This is the objective of the agreement signed between Plenitude (Eni), through its subsidiary Be Charge, and BMW Italia.

For the entire duration of the partnership, Plenitude and BMW Italia offer BMW or MINI customers who own an electric car, via the Be Charge App, a dedicated consumption rate on the entire national Plenitude + Be Charge charging network and an additional promotion on co-branded charging points. Finally, the two companies will collaborate in identifying areas in which to install new Plenitude + Be Charge charging hubs, with the aim of offering BMW and MINI e-drivers an increasingly widespread network, capable of providing an effective response to need for convenient and easy recharging which is a key factor in choosing zero-emission mobility.