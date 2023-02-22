Home Business BMW Italia and Plenitude: agreement for dedicated electric charging solutions
Business

BMW Italia and Plenitude: agreement for dedicated electric charging solutions

by admin

Develop new offers for electric charging designed to further encourage zero-emission journeys on the road. This is the objective of the agreement signed between Plenitude (Eni), through its subsidiary Be Charge, and BMW Italia.

For the entire duration of the partnership, Plenitude and BMW Italia offer BMW or MINI customers who own an electric car, via the Be Charge App, a dedicated consumption rate on the entire national Plenitude + Be Charge charging network and an additional promotion on co-branded charging points. Finally, the two companies will collaborate in identifying areas in which to install new Plenitude + Be Charge charging hubs, with the aim of offering BMW and MINI e-drivers an increasingly widespread network, capable of providing an effective response to need for convenient and easy recharging which is a key factor in choosing zero-emission mobility.

See also  Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers the state of the nation address

You may also like

Istat: construction production returns to growth in November...

Italy under pro-Russian hacker attack. Affected sites, banks,...

Eurovita, Cinven pays 100 million but still not...

doValue: complete disposal of €630m NPL portfolios on...

Passenger Federation: In the first three weeks of...

Berlusconi, the plan: no to “Chinese” Russia and...

Milleproroghe, green light to the Chamber: there is...

Pensions, at via Quota 103, INPS is open...

The dollar gets support from the recovery of...

How much public administrations spend, Lazio is in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy