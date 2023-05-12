Bmw R 18 Roctane, how the new German custom bagger looks like

Listen to the audio version of the article

Absolute attention to the essential and attention to detail: this is the philosophy that inspired the latest addition to the BMW R 18 family, models that share the powerful twin-cylinder “big boxer” as their common heart. The most powerful two-cylinder boxer engine ever built in motorcycle series production boasts a displacement of 1,802 cc, a power of 91 HP with a torque, between 2,000 and 4,000 rpm, always exceeding 150 Nm and three selectable riding modes (the quiet Rain, the medium Roll and the more aggressive Rock).

In the Roctane version, the boxer is finished in matt Avus black metallic and with glossy black covers, recalling the traditional air-cooled boxers that have equipped German motorcycles for seven decades. The boxerone embraces a precious double cradle tubular steel frame combined with a double wishbone swingarm that includes the cardan transmission shaft and rear suspension with cantilever scheme.

BMW R 18 Roctane

The wheels are large: the alloy wheels are 21-inch at the front and 18-inch at the rear. The split-level seat tapers to the rear, with passenger straps, and is equipped with long footpegs and shifter paddles. The high, black-coated handlebars ensure an upright and comfortable riding position. The R 18 Roctane is a custom bagger: it is therefore equipped as standard with panniers in the same color as the bike of 27 liters each.

Among the accessories designed for travelers we find the windshield with additional lights and suspended direction indicators, reverse gear, Hillstart Control and heated grips. Last note: the R 18 Roctane requires robust arms (the curb weight is a good 374 kg spread over 261 cm in length) and an equally robust wallet, given that the price starts at 26,500 euros.