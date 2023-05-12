Claudia Roth: “We cannot tolerate a climate of fear”

After recent allegations against actor and director Til Schweiger and his behavior during filming, the film industry is in turmoil. Minister of State for Culture Claudia Roth is now commenting on the abuses – and wants to draw consequences.

Minister of State for Culture Claudia Roth (Greens) at the presentation of the German Film Prize called for an open discussion of abuses in the industry. “We are also here to clearly identify problems: relationships of dependency, abuse of power, physical assaults, sexualised violence on the set,” she said on Friday evening. Anyone who openly criticizes these abuses, “whoever demands that they be stopped and is ostracized as a polluter” – can count on her support.

Allegations have recently been made against Actor and director Til Schweiger loud, which involved harassment and abuse of power during filming. The focus was on the film “Manta Manta – Zwoter Teil”, which Schweiger directed.

Roth says it needs an honest and open discussion. It must be possible to talk about what is going wrong and what can be improved, about what structures need to be changed so that a film set is a place where films are made in a good, creative and constructive working atmosphere. “We cannot and do not want to tolerate a climate of fear,” the Minister of State for Culture continued. What stands in the way, they can change together.

“We’re going to do our part,” Roth said. They would reform film funding. And then it’s also about working conditions and framework conditions improving and a code of conduct (code of conduct) is binding and not Sunday talk. “That is why we will adapt our funding principles. And we want to challenge you too, we want the industry to do its part.” She is quite sure that this will make film and the film industry much stronger and more credible than it is today.

