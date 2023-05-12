Elon Musk finds new Twitter boss

After that, nothing happened at first, although Musk had assured that he would stick to the outcome of the vote. So he said he first had to find someone “crazy” enough to accept the job offer. In February he announced that he would hand over the post at the end of the year. In April he then told the BBC that his dog was the head of Twitter.

Also read: End Musk’s Madness!

At the same time, Musk repeatedly emphasized that he was overworked and wanted to give up the lead on Twitter in the long term. The 51-year-old is also the head of the electric car manufacturer Tesla and the space company SpaceX. Especially under TeslaInvestors have complained that Musk spends too much time on Twitter matters.