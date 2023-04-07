Original title: Fengtai Station Transportation Hub South Hub “drilled” out of the ground

News from our newspaper (Reporter Lu Yang) With the mutual cooperation of dozens of workers, the last 1 square meter of concrete in the area was poured into shape. The south hub of Fengtai Station transportation hub recently achieved the first operation area to break out of plus or minus zero, “drilling “Out of the ground. Yesterday, the reporter learned from the construction site that the main structure of the South Hub is expected to be capped in the third quarter, and will be completed and delivered in July 2024.

Binding steel bars, cutting templates, assembling materials… In front of the rejuvenated “hundred-year-old station” Fengtai Station, more than a thousand workers are rushing to the next node on the working surfaces of different heights. Looking from a high place, the reporter saw that there were many tower cranes on the site. A huge foundation pit about 14 meters deep and a total area of ​​about 100,000 square meters has been gradually filled with a skeleton built of reinforced concrete. A spectacular “underground city” is being built. From blueprint to reality.

According to reports, the transportation hub of Fengtai Station consists of two parts, the South Hub and the North Hub, which are located on the north and south sides of Fengtai Station respectively. Among them, the construction area of ​​the South Hub is about twice that of the North Hub. The total construction area of ​​the project is 147,600 square meters, and it is the transportation hub project of the largest railway station in Asia.

“During the structural construction of the South Hub, the biggest problem encountered was that it was too close to the subway and Fengtai Station.” Liu Defen, project manager of the South Hub of Fengtai Station Transportation Hub of China Construction Third Bureau, introduced that the east side of the project is far away from Metro Line 10 The shortest distance is only 3 meters, and it is connected to the safety protection area of ​​Line 16. Therefore, how to avoid project construction from affecting the normal operation of subway lines is very important. In order to solve this problem, double rows of ground piles are adopted on the east side of the South Hub to ensure the stability of the underground structure. In addition, in order to minimize the impact, the earthwork and support phase of this area will only be constructed after the subway stops operating every day.

Beside the foundation pit, Liu Defen pointed to the three-dimensional skeleton of the underground transfer hub under construction, and told reporters that the South Hub consists of two underground floors and one aboveground. Among them, transfer to the subway, taxi storage and pick-up, car parking and other activities will be completed on the second basement floor. In the future, passengers who take the subway to Fengtai Station and take the train will not need to go out of the ground first and then enter Fengtai Station, but can enter the station underground. The basement level is mainly where the bus station and taxis are located. The main part of the hub on the first floor mainly includes the transfer hall, supporting services, and equipment rooms. At present, 65% of the construction of the second floor of the basement has been completed, and 18% of the first floor of the basement has been completed. The reporter saw from the project renderings at the construction site that after completion, the south hub of Fengtai Station transportation hub looks like an urban park, and the arc-shaped hub transfer hall seems to grow out of the green space.

A total of 20 bus lines, 200 parking spaces for taxis, and 3,000 parking spaces for bicycles have been planned for the Fengtai transportation hub. At the same time, the transportation hub is also equipped with commercial facilities to provide convenient services, which will meet the needs of various groups of people and surrounding residents in the future. transportation needs.Photo by reporter Pan Zhiwang

(Editors in charge: Bao Congying, Gao Xing)