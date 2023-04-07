news-txt”>

The weekly incidence of cases at national level is slightly decreasing Covid-19: 34 per 100,000 inhabitants against 37 per 100,000 inhabitants in the week 03/24/2023-03/30/2023. In the period 15 – 28 March 2023, however, the average Rt was equal to 1.00 (range 0.93-1.08), a slight increase compared to the previous week and coinciding with the epidemic threshold. This was revealed by the weekly monitoring of the Higher Institute of Health-Ministry of Health on the progress of the Covid-19 epidemic.

The ICU occupancy rate was broadly stable at 0.9% versus 0.8% the previous week and the medical occupancy rate nationwide was also stable at 3.8% versus 4.0%.

A Region is non-evaluable, and consequently equated to high risk. Three Regions and Autonomous Provinces are at high risk due to multiple resilience alerts. Eight are moderate risk, of which three are due to multiple resilience alerts and nine are classified as low risk.