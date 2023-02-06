After a strong recovery in the summer of 2022 compared to the pre-pandemic period and an autumn of data consolidation, in January 2023 Bologna Airport recorded almost 600 thousand passengers (exactly 590,089), which show significant growth over the same month of 2022 (+ 86.4%), but represent an 8% drop from January 2019 levels.

In detail, passengers on domestic flights reached 140,854 (+27.8% on 2022 and -3.2% on 2019), while passengers on international flights, 449,233, showed strong growth on 2022 (+117, 7%) but down (-9.4%) on 2019.

Aircraft movements during the month were 4,644, up on 2022 (+31.6%), but slowing down compared to 2019 (-13.5%). Freight transported by air also grew, amounting to 3,221 tonnes, up 3.1% on 2022 and 0.4% on 2019.

The favorite destinations in January 2023 were: Catania, Barcelona, ​​Tirana, Madrid, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Palermo, Istanbul, Casablanca, Bucharest and London Heathrow.