Home Business Bologna airport: almost 600,000 passengers in January (+86.4% on 2022 and -8% on 2019)
Business

Bologna airport: almost 600,000 passengers in January (+86.4% on 2022 and -8% on 2019)

by admin

After a strong recovery in the summer of 2022 compared to the pre-pandemic period and an autumn of data consolidation, in January 2023 Bologna Airport recorded almost 600 thousand passengers (exactly 590,089), which show significant growth over the same month of 2022 (+ 86.4%), but represent an 8% drop from January 2019 levels.

In detail, passengers on domestic flights reached 140,854 (+27.8% on 2022 and -3.2% on 2019), while passengers on international flights, 449,233, showed strong growth on 2022 (+117, 7%) but down (-9.4%) on 2019.

Aircraft movements during the month were 4,644, up on 2022 (+31.6%), but slowing down compared to 2019 (-13.5%). Freight transported by air also grew, amounting to 3,221 tonnes, up 3.1% on 2022 and 0.4% on 2019.

The favorite destinations in January 2023 were: Catania, Barcelona, ​​Tirana, Madrid, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Palermo, Istanbul, Casablanca, Bucharest and London Heathrow.

See also  Maserati Grecale, the new hybrid SUV of the Trident makes its debut: everything you need to know

You may also like

“In Milan I would have chosen Moratti”. Berlusconi’s...

Meloni tightens the times on Pnrr-Repower EU: update...

Consumer Goods Stocks: Advice on the Best Companies

Spot gold trading strategy: gold price guards the...

I present to you the IAI Report on...

Manchester City like Juventus? He risks exclusion from...

Labellers, Sidel takes over the Makro valance

Ultra Narrow Bezels and Chin!OnePlus Ace 2 real...

Btp Italia, new issue indexed to the inflation...

Pnrr, the Court of Auditors: “So Italy takes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy