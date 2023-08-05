Boom Supersonic Aims to Revolutionize Commercial Aviation with Overture Aircraft

Boom Supersonic, a Colorado-based aviation company, is aiming to reintroduce commercial supersonic flight with its Overture aircraft. Unlike the Concorde, which was operated by only a few airlines, Boom Supersonic hopes to make supersonic travel accessible to the masses. The Overture is designed to carry between 64 and 80 passengers at a speed of Mach 1.7 and an altitude of 60,000 feet. This would allow the aircraft to travel between London and New York in approximately three and a half hours, cutting the journey time in half. While the Overture does not yet exist, United Airlines, American Airlines, and Japan Airlines have already placed orders, totaling 130 orders. Boom plans to have the first Overture leave the factory in 2026, with a first flight scheduled for 2027 and aircraft certification expected in 2029. The company has made progress in building its “Superfactory” in North Carolina and has also secured agreements with suppliers to build parts for the aircraft. Boom’s engine, Symphony, is designed with careful attention to noise and sustainability. The company is committed to using Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and aims to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040. However, there are challenges, including the lack of infrastructure for SAF and restrictions on sonic booms on land. The success of operating the Overture will depend on the utilization levels of the aircraft, and it is unclear how the supersonic sector will fit into aviation’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality. Some experts have raised concerns about Boom’s progress and partnerships with major engine manufacturers. Despite challenges, Boom Supersonic remains optimistic and believes it is making progress towards its goal of bringing supersonic flight back into commercial service.

