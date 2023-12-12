Home » Bosch ready to unveil at CES the chip that combines infotainment and Adas
Business

Bosch ready to unveil at CES the chip that combines infotainment and Adas

by admin
Bosch ready to unveil at CES the chip that combines infotainment and Adas

Listen to the audio version of the article

Bosch announced that at CES 2024 in Las Vegas it will be the first automotive supplier in the world to demonstrate the possibility of “merging” infotainment and driver assistance functions in a single SoC. The trend towards software-defined mobility goes hand in hand with a centralized vehicle and electrical/electronic (E/E) architecture. While numerous electronic control units control different functions in the car today, in the future only a few central vehicle computers will combine multiple system functions.

To do this, new computers with a powerful processor, known as a system on chip (SoC), are needed. «We want to reduce the complexity of electronic systems in cars and make them safer at the same time. With this demonstration of our new vehicle computing platform at CES, we are taking an important step in exactly this direction. Our medium-term goal is to bring even more automated driving functions to the road, including in the compact and mid-size car segments,” explained Markus Heyn, President of Bosch Mobility. At the heart of Bosch’s new vehicle computer – called the cockpit and ADAS integration platform – is a single SoC, which processes a variety of functions from the two domains of infotainment and driver assistance simultaneously. This includes, for example, automated parking and lane detection, combined with intelligent, personalized navigation and voice assistance. The benefits for vehicle manufacturers are less space and wiring required, which means lower costs.

See also  The possible entry of the Mef into Netco supports Tim

You may also like

Cameroon: the Promote international fair returns to Yaoundé...

just! Yu Minhong declares: Apologize to Yu Hui!Shaanxi...

Collapse of Benko’s empire – The insolvency of...

ETECSA Announces Exclusive Promotion for Last Month of...

Meloni in the Senate: “Veto on the Pact?...

Hong Hao: The Fed may cut interest rates...

“We can’t get through the winter without coal”

Banorte’s Bineo: Mexico’s New Digital Bank Authorized to...

De Benedetti: “Mediaset is old, but Marina doesn’t...

The haze of U.S. core inflation hangs over...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy