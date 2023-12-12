Bosch ready to unveil at CES the chip that combines infotainment and Adas

Listen to the audio version of the article

Bosch announced that at CES 2024 in Las Vegas it will be the first automotive supplier in the world to demonstrate the possibility of “merging” infotainment and driver assistance functions in a single SoC. The trend towards software-defined mobility goes hand in hand with a centralized vehicle and electrical/electronic (E/E) architecture. While numerous electronic control units control different functions in the car today, in the future only a few central vehicle computers will combine multiple system functions.

To do this, new computers with a powerful processor, known as a system on chip (SoC), are needed. «We want to reduce the complexity of electronic systems in cars and make them safer at the same time. With this demonstration of our new vehicle computing platform at CES, we are taking an important step in exactly this direction. Our medium-term goal is to bring even more automated driving functions to the road, including in the compact and mid-size car segments,” explained Markus Heyn, President of Bosch Mobility. At the heart of Bosch’s new vehicle computer – called the cockpit and ADAS integration platform – is a single SoC, which processes a variety of functions from the two domains of infotainment and driver assistance simultaneously. This includes, for example, automated parking and lane detection, combined with intelligent, personalized navigation and voice assistance. The benefits for vehicle manufacturers are less space and wiring required, which means lower costs.

Share this: Facebook

X

