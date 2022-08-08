The positive streak of Bper continues today in Piazza Affari, where it shows an increase of almost 4% after closing last Friday at + 9.7% in the wake of the publication of the half-year results which saw a general improvement of the main income statement and credit quality items. The share of the Emilian bank continues its run on the stock market (despite some shocks this morning in the wake of the volality seen on banks) supported by the positive assessments of analysts, including those of UBS which confirmed the purchase rating (rating buy) and revised the target price rose from 2.5 to 2.6 euros.

Bper’s earnings per share (EPS) forecasts of 4-7% for the period 2022-2025 have also been revised upwards. “After the solid second quarter results, we also increased our revenue estimates by around 1-3%, mainly thanks to an expected better commission progression of 2-4%,” the investment bank analysts again report. Swiss.