Home Business Break the record!Tesla sold more than 83,000 vehicles in China in September, an increase of 8% from the previous month provided by Zhitong Finance
Zhitong Finance APP has learned that Tesla (NASDAQ: ) (TSLA.US) sold 83,135 Chinese-made cars in September, breaking its monthly sales record in China, according to a report released by the China Passenger Car Association on Sunday. The figure was up 8% from August and outpaced the 5% month-on-month increase in overall EV sales in China.

That set a new record since Tesla’s Shanghai plant started production in December 2019 and surpassed the previous record of 78,906 sales set in June, as the U.S. automaker continued to invest in production in China.

Globally, Tesla last week said it delivered 343,830 electric vehicles in the third quarter, a record high but below analysts’ average estimate of 359,162.

Tesla reportedly accelerated deliveries in China after suspending most production at its Shanghai plant in July for upgrades. The upgrades are aimed at boosting weekly production at the plant to about 22,000 units from about 17,000 in June. The plant produces the Model 3 and Model Y.

BYD (01211) continued to lead China‘s electric vehicle market, with wholesale sales of 200,973 units in September, an increase of nearly 15% from August. Rising oil prices and government subsidies continue to encourage more consumers to choose electric vehicles, the Passenger Federation said.

