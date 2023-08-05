Brembo goes to Holland, the withdrawal price for the shares

Brembo, a group listed on Euronext Milan and active in the production of braking systems, announced that on 4 August 2023 it was registered in the Company Register of Bergamo the minutes of the extraordinary meeting which approved the cross-border transformation of Brembo SpA from Italy to the Netherlands and related related and consequent resolutions.

Il liquidation value of the shares for which the right of withdrawal may be exercised is equal to €13.096 per share. The liquidation value was determined by the BoD with reference to the arithmetic mean of the closing prices on the Euronext Milan regulated market in the six months preceding the date of publication of the notice calling the shareholders’ meeting, which took place on 20 June 2023. (Teleborsa )

