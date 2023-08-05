Home » Thunderstorms, yellow alert across Puglia – News
News

Thunderstorms, yellow alert across Puglia – News

by admin
Thunderstorms, yellow alert across Puglia – News

A yellow alert for hydrogeological risk for thunderstorms throughout Puglia has been issued by the civil protection with validity from 20.00 today and for the following 24 hours. The bulletin forecasts precipitation “mainly downpours or thunderstorms, with generally moderate cumulative quantities. The phenomena can be accompanied by intense downpours, frequent electrical activity, local hailstorms and strong gusts of wind”.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  "Food allergies, having adrenaline with you can save your life": expert advice after the case of the thirteen-year-old who died from a sandwich

You may also like

Events with a capacity of up to 2,000...

Theft of Bank Cards on Miami Beach: Cuban...

Air-e in dialogues with the community of the...

Implementing Xi Jinping’s Vision for High-Quality Development in...

Oluja, Prijedor and the Tripartite Apparatus / Bosnia...

guide to find your ideal beer

4% of the beneficiaries of Renta Ciudadana did...

Attacks against Active Directory ? Also, but not...

The largest Erotic Art festival in Latin America...

What is known about Sebastián Marset, alleged Uruguayan...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy