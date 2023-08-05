Thunderstorms, yellow alert across Puglia – News

A yellow alert for hydrogeological risk for thunderstorms throughout Puglia has been issued by the civil protection with validity from 20.00 today and for the following 24 hours. The bulletin forecasts precipitation “mainly downpours or thunderstorms, with generally moderate cumulative quantities. The phenomena can be accompanied by intense downpours, frequent electrical activity, local hailstorms and strong gusts of wind”.



