Home Business Brenntag pays out one billion euros to shareholders
Business

Brenntag pays out one billion euros to shareholders

by admin
Brenntag pays out one billion euros to shareholders

Rautenberg considers the power of activist investors to be at least partially problematic: “Whoever shouts the loudest is not the most right, but makes themselves heard,” argues the fund manager. As a result, activist investors sometimes have more influence than their participation justifies. The American Engine Capital holds one percent of the shares, the British Primestone Capital two percent. The main owners of Brenntag are institutional investors, each with three to five percent. According to Rautenberg, a separation would lead to price fireworks in the short term, but less success in the long term. Unlike some activist investors, Union Investment as a long-term investor is therefore not interested in a split.

See also  Timeshare panels, first project for energy-intensive companies

You may also like

Counterpoint: Apple dominates list of best-selling smartphones in...

Ferretti Group optimistic, profit at 60 million and...

5499 yuan ASUS Dreadnought 15i thin and light...

Hot Spots – US Department of Justice issues...

Citizenship income, a third of the poor do...

Resolution 34 of 01/02/2023 – Clarifications on the...

The general manager of Chery said that Saturday...

This is the most expensive wine in the...

stake in Mediobanca increased

The housing group is being shaken up –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy