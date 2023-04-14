Home Business Bridge over the Strait of Messina, what is the real cost of the project?
ROME. The bridge over the Strait of Messina? There is a lack of funds for the construction. This can be read in an attachment to the Def, which specifies that “to date there are no financial guarantees available under current legislation”. Therefore: «They will have to be identified when defining the budget bill».

The cost of the work is 13.5 billion, according to the latest updates. It is also estimated that “the complementary and optimization works to the railway connections, on the Sicily and Calabria sides, which will have to be the subject of the program contract with Rfi, will cost 1.1 billion”.

