MONTECARLO (Principality of Monaco) – A highly anticipated derby, also because it was unexpected. In the quarterfinals of the ATP in Montecarlo it will be Sinner against Musetti, with a place in the semifinals up for grabs. The number eight in the world beat Hurkacz in the round of 16, after canceling a match point in the second set, while the Tuscan tennis player gave himself a true dream, defeating Novak Djokovic in the third set at the end of an epic comeback. The only official precedent between Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti dates back to the semifinal of the 2021 Antwerp tournament: the winner was the South Tyrolean – with a score of 7-6, 6-2 – who then prevailed in the final against Schwartzman (already eliminated in this tournament).

1st set: Sinner ahead 4-0 with double-break

On the Ranieri III field, the two Azzurri take the field to warm up, Sinner wins the toss and decides to receive. The choice of the South Tyrolean immediately proves to be successful as he breaks Musetti ee’s serve to 0 it goes up 2-0 saving 2 counter-break balls. Musetti fails to get into the game or rather, Sinner is constantly in control of the exchanges and breaks his opponent’s serve for the second time (one point at bat over two rounds) to run off on 4-0.

Sinner-Musetti, where to see it on TV and streaming

The match between Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti valid for the quarter-finals of the Montecarlo ATP is not scheduled before 16.30. However, being the fourth challenge on the central field of the Montecarlo Country Club, it could slip by a few minutes. The match will be broadcast live on the Sky Sport Uno (201) and Sky Sport Tennis (205) channels, in streaming on both SkyGo and Now TV.

