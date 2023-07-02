Home » Brothers of Italy, new machine for Meloni: sister Arianna at the cards
Business

Brothers of Italy, new machine for Meloni: sister Arianna at the cards

by admin
Brothers of Italy, new machine for Meloni: sister Arianna at the cards

FdI is renewed: Arianna Meloni in charge of cards, a key role

Giorgia Meloni’s car is renewed. In via della Scrofa 39. As reported by the Corriere della Sera, “in the historic headquarters of the Italian right work is underway on two fronts: if the workers are busy expanding the headquarters, the top management of FdI have finalized the reorganization of the party’s “machine”, which needed a radical overhaul after the conquest of Palazzo Chigi. The first name that strikes is that of Arianna Meloni, sister of Prime Minister Giorgia and wife of Minister Francesco Lollobrigida, officially appointed as the new head of membership”.

As Corriere della Sera explains, it is about “a key role: she is an employee of the party (apart from the parenthesis in the Lazio Region), knows every balance and internal mechanism inside out; moreover, ça va sans dire, she is very trustworthy. In 2022, Fratelli d’Italia had 204,128 members and in 2023 there is the goal of further growth: a mission, in fact, entrusted to the “sister of Italy”.

Corriere della Sera also mentions the other names: “The reorganization was launched by Meloni personally. Giovanni Donzelli is confirmed as head of the organization, a key role. Among the new entries in the party organization chart, there is the MEP Nicola Procaccini (Environment), the Mayor of L’Aquila Pierluigi Biondi (Local Authorities) and Senator Alberto Balboni (Security) Confirmed, among others: Andrea Delmastro, Undersecretary of Justice, who will continue to follow the same matter in the party; the deputy Carolina Varchi (Mezzogiorno) and Federico Mollicone (Culture)”.

See also  Fed post rates: focus on Treasuries yield curve, soft landing no longer a priority for Powell & Co?

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Flying: Airbus slims down the luxury class –...

“So you travel for free in first class...

Assessing the Performance of Global Stock Markets in...

Healthcare System: Hospital Reform: Profits versus Health

Briatore, it will be another Crazy Pizza summer...

Jack Dorsey expresses understanding of Musk’s limits on...

Succession problems in German medium-sized companies

eCash (XEC) Price Surges Over 50% in 24...

Financial education about the stock market and the...

Monza, the pool party for Muslim women only...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy