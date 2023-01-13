Today’s BTP auction fills up once again with rising yields in the medium-long part of the curve. The Treasury allocated securities for a total of 7 billion euro (range was 6-7 billion). In detail, the three-year BTP (maturity 15 January 2026) was allocated for 3.5 billion euros at a positive rate of 3.26% (+19 bp compared to the previous month). The coverage ratio was 1.52.

Among other maturities, the 7-year BTP (maturity 15 December 2029) saw the allocation of securities for 3.5 billion with a yield of +3.77% (+16 bp compared to the previous auction). The coverage ratio was 1.41.