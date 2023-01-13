Home Business Btp auction: Treasury places 7 billion 3 and 7-year bonds with rising yields
Business

Btp auction: Treasury places 7 billion 3 and 7-year bonds with rising yields

by admin
Btp auction: Treasury places 7 billion 3 and 7-year bonds with rising yields

Today’s BTP auction fills up once again with rising yields in the medium-long part of the curve. The Treasury allocated securities for a total of 7 billion euro (range was 6-7 billion). In detail, the three-year BTP (maturity 15 January 2026) was allocated for 3.5 billion euros at a positive rate of 3.26% (+19 bp compared to the previous month). The coverage ratio was 1.52.

Among other maturities, the 7-year BTP (maturity 15 December 2029) saw the allocation of securities for 3.5 billion with a yield of +3.77% (+16 bp compared to the previous auction). The coverage ratio was 1.41.

See also  Bper: Gian Luca Santi resigns from the board of directors and is appointed deputy dg

You may also like

Telecom: Minister Urso reiterates the government’s attention to...

Wall Street holds its breath on Inflation Day,...

Cyberoo announces that the shareholder Anthilia has exceeded...

The international gold price is still looking at...

US labor market: claims for unemployment benefits down...

Fed’s Harker: The interest rate hike should be...

Rates and Fed, US inflation continues to fall:...

Goldman Sachs raises $15.2 billion for West Street...

Five tips to find a reliable broker

Banca Pop Sondrio: agreement between the subsidiary Factorit...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy