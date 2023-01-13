With new atmosphere, new responsibilities and new actions to achieve comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs

The First Session of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress Grand Opening

Hao Peng chaired the meeting and Li Lecheng made a government work report

On January 12, the first meeting of the 14th Liaoning Provincial People’s Congress was grandly opened in the Liaoning People’s Hall. The 572 representatives attending the meeting shouldered the expectations and trust of the people of the whole province, fulfilled the sacred duties entrusted by the Constitution and laws, and worked together to seek new breakthroughs in comprehensive revitalization.

The venue of the conference is solemn and simple, with a warm atmosphere. The balcony on the second floor hangs “Guided by Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era, thoroughly study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and achieve comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs with new atmosphere, new responsibilities and new actions” Inspirational and motivating banner for .

Hao Peng, Li Lecheng, Hu Yuting, Zhang Lei, Cui Fenglin, Zhang Tiemin, Kang Jie, Yang Guanlin, Yang Zhonglin and Yu Yanliang, the executive chairmen of the conference, were seated in the front row of the rostrum.

Hao Peng, executive chairman of the conference and executive chairman of the presidium, presided over the opening meeting.

Leaders who attended and attended the conference include: Zhou Bo, Liu Huiyan, Liu Qifan, Yu Tianmin, Wang Xinwei, Wang Jian, Xiong Maoping, Zhang Lilin, Zhang Chengzhong, Hu Lijie, Chen Luping, Jiang Youwei, Wang Mingyu, Gao Tao, Zheng Yi, Chen Xiangqun, Dai Yulin, Li Xiaoan, Jiang Jun, Zhao Yanqing, Xu Bo, Gaoke, Zheng Qing, Gao Xin. All members attending the first meeting of the 13th Provincial CPPCC; the main responsible comrades of the provincial government’s constituent departments.

At 9 o’clock in the morning, the conference was grandly opened with the solemn national anthem. Hao Peng, executive chairman of the conference and executive chairman of the presidium, presided over the meeting. Governor Li Lecheng reported to the conference on behalf of the People’s Government of Liaoning Province.

When reviewing the government’s work in the past year, Li Lecheng said that the past 2022 was extremely extraordinary. The successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has greatly encouraged and inspired the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups across the country to forge ahead on a new journey and make contributions to a new era. General Secretary Xi Jinping visited Liaoning in person, exhorting, guiding, and encouraging us all the way, encouraging us to show greater responsibility and achievements in the revitalization of Northeast China in the new era, and strive to create a new situation for the revitalization and development of Liaoning. The cadres and masses in the province are encouraged and high-spirited. They deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments” through deep study and practice, and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”, carry forward the great spirit of party building, and gather the majestic forces of the new era of meritorious service .

Li Lecheng said that over the past year, we have adhered to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implemented the spirit of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the previous plenary sessions of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Seeking progress in the general tone of the work, fully, accurately and comprehensively implementing the new development concept, actively serving and integrating into the new development pattern, solidly promoting high-quality development, resolutely implementing the requirements of epidemic prevention, economic stability, and development safety, and efficient overall planning Epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, adhere to the people’s supremacy, life first, do a scientific and accurate normalized epidemic prevention and control, quickly eliminate multiple clusters and sporadic epidemics, optimize and adjust epidemic prevention and control measures according to the time and situation, and effectively protect people’s lives Safety and health can effectively ensure that the province’s economy is stable and upward, the quality of development is steadily improving, and the overall social situation is harmonious and stable. It is estimated that the annual regional GDP will increase by about 2.3%, fixed asset investment will increase by about 3.6%, total import and export volume will increase by about 3%, new urban jobs will increase by 462,000, and consumer prices will increase by about 2%. Disposal income increased by around 2.3% and 3.6% respectively.

Li Lecheng said that through the unremitting efforts of the people of the province, the economy has continued to stabilize and improve, the construction of major projects has shown a good situation rarely seen in many years, the accumulation of new momentum has accelerated, the business environment has improved significantly, and development expectations continue to improve. The majority of cadres and the masses promote revitalization and development With firmer confidence, higher spirit, and stronger motivation, the overall revitalization of Liaoning presents a brighter prospect.

Li Lecheng said that 2022 is the final year of the current government. In the past five years, in the face of the complicated international situation and the arduous task of reform, development and stability, we have unswervingly implemented the major decision-making arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the work requirements of the provincial party committee, maintained strategic focus, withstood the pain of transformation, got rid of path dependence, and focused on Develop taste, dare to struggle, never “detour”, win the battle against poverty as scheduled, and build a well-off society in an all-round way with the whole country. Liaoning has come out of the most difficult period in many years, and promoted comprehensive revitalization and all-round revitalization to embark on a new journey of high-quality development.

Li Lecheng said that the next five years will be a critical period for the start of building a socialist modern country in an all-round way, and it will also be an important period for promoting the overall revitalization of Liaoning with Chinese-style modernization. We firmly believe that with General Secretary Xi Jinping at the helm, with the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, with the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee, with the solid foundation laid by the revitalization and development in recent years, and the sound political ecology that has been continuously improved, the province has The people are highly conscious of looking forward to revitalization, striving for revitalization, and promoting revitalization. We have the confidence, ambition, and confidence to strive to write a chapter of Liaoning’s comprehensive construction of a socialist modern country, and to show greater responsibility and achievements in the revitalization of Northeast China in the new era.

The goal of the government work in the next five years is to fully complete the goals set by the 13th Provincial Party Congress and the “14th Five-Year Plan”, achieve a new leap forward in high-quality economic development, significantly improve the self-reliance and self-improvement ability of science and technology, and build a national An influential regional science and technology innovation center, major steps have been taken in structural adjustment, remarkable results have been achieved in the construction of digital Liaoning and a strong province of intelligent manufacturing; new steps have been taken in reform and opening up, the rule of law environment has been significantly improved, and the business environment has fundamentally improved; Significant progress has been made in the construction of “District”, the living environment in urban and rural areas has improved significantly, and the construction of Beautiful Liaoning has achieved remarkable results; the level of equalization of basic public services has been significantly improved, the multi-level social security system has become more complete, common prosperity has been solidly advanced, and the social governance system has become more complete. Sustained security and stability, the ability to maintain the country’s “five major security” has been significantly improved, forming a strong support for the country’s major strategies, which is the second