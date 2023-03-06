Btp Italia, boom in orders on the first day: 3.6 billion euros

The new issue of Btp Italy fills up the small savers on the first day of placement. Orders totaled €3.637 billion, with 132,334 contracts signed. The first of the three days dedicated to retail was therefore a success: the November issue, in fact, had led to orders for 3.184 billion euro, with just over 103,000 contracts signed.

The next two days will also be dedicated to retail. In fact, it will be possible to buy the Btp Italia also tomorrow and Wednesday, while the morning of Thursday 9 March will be reserved for institutional investors.

Features

The nineteenth issue of the Government Bond, designed to protect individual savers from rising prices, lasted 5 years. The guaranteed minimum real return is Of 2%. To this must be added the protection against inflation, calculated on the Foi index. The coupon is semi-annual. Also expected a loyalty bonus equal to 8 per thousand for those who buy it when issued and hold it until maturity, in 2028.

The historian of the Btp Italia

The Treasury with the Btp Italia has so far collected over 190 billion euros. The largest issue is that of May 2020 which, with almost 22.3 billion euros, slightly exceeded that of November 2013. The one with a lower success was instead that of November 2018, when the State collected only 2, 2 billion euros due to the current turbulent political and market situation. In 2022 there were two issues: that of June closed with a collection of 9.4 billion euros and that of November with almost 12 billion euros.

The share of retail customers, since the placement was also open to institutional investors (i.e. since April 2014), has always been quite high, reaching a maximum with the June 2022 issue of 77%. In the last issue, that of last November, it was 60.7%.