Strengthened by the excellent results achieved in the debut season, for the second consecutive year Mooneythe Italian proximity fintech controlled by Enel e Intesa Sanpaolowill be alongside the VR46 Racing Team. An all-round partnership born under the banner of common values ​​such as excellence, innovation, talent, Italian spirit that brings the Mooney VR46 Racing Team to tracks all over the world.

“We are thrilled to be alongside the fantastic team founded by Valentino Rossi in 2023 to achieve great sporting and business goals together – he has declared Emilio Petrone, Chief Executive Officer of Mooney –. The Mooney VR46 Racing Team is fast, innovative, full of talent and has a great desire to win. This year the partnership is also joined by MooneyGo, our app for all-round mobility, paving the way for even more ambitious future projects”.

With over 2 million registered users, MooneyGo represents a further important step in Mooney’s strategy to simplify citizens’ lives by supporting them in their daily activities, where mobility plays a very significant role.

The union between Mooney and VR46 Racing Team has already given rise to numerous initiatives dedicated to a consumer and business audience, with the aim of offering an increasingly large clientele – in an omnichannel logic – advanced banking, payment and mobility services . Among these, the special has an important role VR46 prepaid cardequipped with cutting-edge technical features and a wide range of services and tailor-made opportunities, which has allowed Mooney to strengthen its position in the co-branded paper sector.

“The VR46 card is the gateway to a world of exclusive benefits and personalized services that cannot be missing from the wallet of every motorcycling enthusiast and in general of all those who wish to use a technologically advanced payment instrument – he has declared Salvatore Borgese, General Manager Commercial & Banking Services of Mooney –. A unique product that combines versatility, comfort and safety with exclusive discounts and advantages, participation in reserved events or competitions, assistance for travel contingencies, help in the event of an accident, protection on purchases, in addition to the special edition VR46 branded cap given free with the purchase of the card”.