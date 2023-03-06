In the early hours of this Monday, March 6, a new act of blood was recorded in Valledupar. The crime occurred exactly on the 25th block of the Nueve de Marzo neighborhood where a crowd of people surrounded the body of Brayan Rafael Arroyo Agresott, 24, who was shot in the head.

The Police learned of this case every time a patrol that was passing through the sector noticed the commotion that was in the neighborhood. However, the community remained silent and did not provide details about what happened.

After this, the father of the deceased reported that Brayan Rafael had gone out to work and looked for one of his brothers, presuming that the death would be due to threats he had made by alias ‘Oso’, known in the neighborhood for controlling micro-trafficking. It was also known that the murdered man engaged in theft in different ways.

The Police indicated through the report that this subject had judicial notes for the crimes of illegal carrying of weapons and abusive carnal access.

Related