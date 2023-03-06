ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said that the ECC has approved the Hajj Policy 2023.

In a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance, it is said that Minister of Religious Affairs Maulana Abdul Shakoor met Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

In the meeting between the two ministers, it was decided to provide all possible facilities to the pilgrims.

It should be noted that due to the increase in the value of the dollar, the Hajj expenses this year are likely to be 11 or 12 lakh rupees.