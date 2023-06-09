BTp Valore closes at record levels over 18.14 billion: waiting for the final rates

Yield up for the annual BoTs assigned by the Treasury. In today’s placement, the Treasury issued 6.5 billion 12-month bonds maturing on 06/14/2024, achieving a yield of 3.637%, an increase of 18 cents compared to the previous month’s auction and the highest since the levels reached in July 2012. Good demand which stood at 9.129 billion euros, with a supply-demand ratio of 1.40. The auction regulation falls on June 14th.

BTp Valore closes at record levels over 18.14 billion

Meanwhile, the spotlights are on the last day of placement of the BTp Valore, which closed at record levels. In the last day, 1.12 billion were raised for 44,548 contracts. Adding the subscriptions of the last day to the 17.02 collected in the previous four days, we arrive at the total of 18.14 billion euros. After the first three days of the offer, which ends precisely on 9 June, in which orders were advanced for almost 15 billion euros (14.8 billion), requests traveled at a less frenetic pace on Thursday. At the end of the fourth placement day, subscriptions stood at 2.2 billion euro with approximately 87 thousand contracts. The bonds have guaranteed minimum coupon rates for the first issue of 3.25% for the first and second year and 4.00% for the third and fourth year. The BTp Valore is reserved for the retail market only and provides for six-monthly nominal coupons and a 4-year maturity with an extra final loyalty bonus equal to 0.5% of the invested capital.

Oil down, gas prices up. Euros in recovery

Oil down by half a percentage point: WTI in July at 71 dollars a barrel, Brent in August at 75.6 dollars a barrel. Gas up by about 2% to 27.5 euros per megawatt hour in Amsterdam. On the currency market, the exchange rate between the euro and the dollar is stable at 1.077 (1.0780 yesterday). Euro/yen at 150.30, dollar/yen at 139.55.

Tokyo closes higher on Wall Street’s heels

Closing up for the Tokyo Stock Exchange which supported the positive intonation of Wall Street after the latest macroeconomic data. The Nikkei index closed with a gain of 2% at 32,265.17 points, returning to the highs since 1990 reached in recent days. Gains were driven by the performance of financial and trade stocks. The broader Topix index also performed well, closing trades with a gain of 1.49% at 2,224.26 points. The Hong Kong stock market also rose following Wall Street’s rally, also fueled by expectations of a rate break by the Fed in its efforts to curb inflation: the Hang Seng index rose by 0.18%, to 19,333.43 points.