Building a Smart Grid Industrial Cluster: Nanjing, Jiangsu Takes the Lead in Advancing National Manufacturing Market

Nanjing, Jiangsu Builds Smart Grid Industrial Cluster, Accounts for 80% of National Market

Nanjing, Jiangsu is making significant strides in becoming a national advanced manufacturing cluster for smart grids. The industrial scale of this cluster already accounts for 80% of the national market, establishing the city as a major player in the industry.

On July 6, General Secretary Xi Jinping visited one of the representative enterprises in Nanjing, NARI Group, to gain insights into the development of a smart grid national advanced manufacturing cluster. During the visit, Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of energy security and how it relates to the national economy and people’s livelihoods. He stressed the need for accelerating key technological advancements and the intelligent integration of new technologies to guarantee national energy security.

With nearly 1,200 related enterprises, Nanjing is being led by key industry players in driving the upgrading of the industrial chain. The city is taking advantage of the strategic opportunities presented by the new round of energy revolution to reconstruct and upgrade its industrial base, with a focus on comprehensive smart and green coverage. Nanjing is targeting the establishment of a world-class smart grid industrial cluster pilot demonstration zone.

One of the leading companies in this cluster is NARI Group, a company with a 50-year history of innovation and development. They have been instrumental in developing precise load control systems that contribute to the stable and reliable operation of large power grids. These systems have enabled more effective management of electricity demands for both production and daily life.

NARI Group encountered numerous challenges when developing their system protection technologies. The complexity of China‘s power grid, which is the world‘s largest AC/DC hybrid power grid, required innovative solutions. Xue Feng, chief expert of State Grid and director of NARI Group’s system protection laboratory, proposed a comprehensive plan for system protection and construction after extensive research and consultation. The plan successfully passed reviews and subsequent tests in the National Grid System Protection Laboratory, verifying its effectiveness and reliability.

Another representative company in the cluster is Keyuan Smart Technology Group Co., Ltd. They have made significant advancements in decentralized control systems, which are crucial for ensuring safe and efficient power generation. In the past, the equipment for stable power generation had to be imported, but Keyuan Wisdom has been working on increasing the localization ratio of sub-components to achieve independent control. Through collaboration with upstream and downstream enterprises, Keyuan Wisdom has successfully developed a distributed control system that meets the requirements for domestic production.

The development of Nanjing’s smart grid industrial cluster is a testament to China‘s commitment to advancing the country’s manufacturing capabilities and achieving energy security. With continuous innovation and collaboration among key industry players, Nanjing is on track to become a world-class hub for smart grid technology and contribute significantly to the national economy.

