Home » Bundesbank economic forecast: setbacks expected for the economy
Business

Bundesbank economic forecast: setbacks expected for the economy

by admin
Bundesbank economic forecast: setbacks expected for the economy

Despite a series of interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB) and falling energy prices, there is still no all-clear on the cost of living this year. However, the Bundesbank lowered its inflation forecast for 2023 to 6.0 (7.2) percent. In the following year, she expects inflation to fall to 3.1 (4.1) percent. For 2025, it estimates an inflation rate of 2.7 (2.8) percent. This means that inflation would still be well above the target of 2.0 percent in two years’ time ECB as optimal for the economy in the euro area.

See also  Germany's Saarland: Will not prevent BYD's acquisition of Ford plant

You may also like

Foreclosure: I’ve been to a few, I learned...

“Help! I lost my job, ”she teased Travaglio...

China Will Need Rate Cuts to Avoid L-Shaped...

Generalfinance: agreement with Banca Cassa Risparmio Savigliano

That’s why Airbnb providers pay me for my...

Stock exchange, Europe in plaster on the day...

Free cleaning of self-operated air conditioners, only replacement...

Gramegna: “Let’s discuss the Mes in a changing...

Putin wants to confiscate the assets of “naughty”...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, June 16th. Japan keeps rates...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy