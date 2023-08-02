Home » Bundeswehr lack of applicants: Who is the troop looking for?
Business

Bundeswehr lack of applicants: Who is the troop looking for?

by admin
Bundeswehr lack of applicants: Who is the troop looking for?

However, a military career is basically open to applicants who have never held a weapon in their hands. “Even someone who has not served can be hired as an officer candidate,” explains the Bundeswehr spokesman. With the appropriate university degree (bachelor’s or master’s) direct employment as an officer is also possible. The military training will then be made up for. On request, the Bundeswehr did not provide any information on how long this would take. Orientation aid: The basic training in the troops usually takes three months. The military part cannot last very long, because these officer side entrants are usually hired as temporary soldiers with a service period of at least three years.

See also  Isotta Fraschini from Bari designs a new industrial engine

You may also like

Miami International Airport Reports Strong Growth in First...

D’Agostino: “Twiga too expensive, in the Meloni era...

Lidl manager went from group to startup and...

Citizenship income, education chaos. Red alert of Municipalities...

Economic forecast – bleak prospects for Swiss industry...

Zurich Project by Zurich Investments: Opinions and Review

Will Donald Trump’s storming the Capitol be his...

Dollar Soars Over 100 Pesos in Unprecedented Surge:...

A non-European military power, in the center of...

World Dairy Congress to Showcase China’s Dairy Industry...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy