Bundeswehr lack of applicants: Who is the troop looking for?

However, a military career is basically open to applicants who have never held a weapon in their hands. “Even someone who has not served can be hired as an officer candidate,” explains the Bundeswehr spokesman. With the appropriate university degree (bachelor’s or master’s) direct employment as an officer is also possible. The military training will then be made up for. On request, the Bundeswehr did not provide any information on how long this would take. Orientation aid: The basic training in the troops usually takes three months. The military part cannot last very long, because these officer side entrants are usually hired as temporary soldiers with a service period of at least three years.

