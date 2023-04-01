Burkhalter on a shopping spree in eastern Switzerland – 65 employees are taken on The Zurich Burkhalter Group continues to grow. It is strengthening itself in the areas of sanitation, heating and ventilation in the cantons of Thurgau and St. Gallen.

Several trades are under one roof with the in-house technicians. Image: PD

The wave of mergers continues among building technology companies. The large groups are also growing through acquisitions, mergers and acquisitions. With the takeover of Thurgauer Bötschi Holding AG from Mauren and its subsidiaries, the Zurich-based Burkhalter Group is acquiring a family company that offers classic building technology services in the areas of sanitation, heating and ventilation. The approximately 65 employees, who together generate annual sales of a good 19 million Swiss francs, will be taken on. Burkhalter also states in a communiqué that the company name and management will remain unchanged.