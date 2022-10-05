Home Business Buy hangover on Wall Street: DJ over 800 points, Nasdaq + 3.3%. But now futures are in the red
Business

Buy hangover on Wall Street: DJ over 800 points, Nasdaq + 3.3%. But now futures are in the red

by admin

Buy boom for Wall Street for the second consecutive session since the beginning of October. In yesterday’s session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average flew 825.43 points, or + 2.8%, to 30,316.32 points; the S&P 500 advanced nearly 3.1% to 3,790.93 points and the Nasdaq Composite rallied 3.3% to 11,176.41.

The buy was supported by the significant turnaround in US Treasury rates, with 10-year yields dropping even below the 3.6% threshold yesterday, compared to the over + 4%, a record since 2008, tested last week , on the back of anxiety over further aggressive anti-inflation rate hikes by Jerome Powell’s Fed.

Futures on major US equity indices are now negative, with those on the Dow Jones down 0.38% and those on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq down around 0.40%.

10-year Treasury rates rise again, returning to the 3.6% threshold. Two-year Treasury rates are not very moving, at around 4.092%.

See also  *ST Western Regions: The delisting risk warning will be withdrawn from May 27_ Securities Times Network

You may also like

Goldman Sachs issues new 5% euro fixed rate...

籣êʵҵͶ – ֮

Hong Kong Stock Exchange reopens and flies over...

Many fast food restaurants in the United States...

Global Markets: The plummeting dollar mobilizes positive emotions,...

Mps: trade unions communicate exodus requests from 4,125...

iPhone automatically calls for help in car accident...

He Xiaobing: Gold keeps falling and continues to...

Spot gold continues overnight rally? Fed official’s speech...

Eurozone: production prices at + 5% m /...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy