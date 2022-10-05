© Reuters. Global Markets: The plummeting dollar mobilized positive sentiment, European and American stock markets and commodity markets collectively carnival



overnight stock market

European and American stock markets rose sharply on Tuesday (October 4). In terms of European stocks, the French stock index rose more than 4%, and the German stock index rose more than 3%. In terms of U.S. stocks, the three major indexes all rose by nearly 3%, Chinese concept stocks were extremely active, and the Nasdaq Golden Dragon Index rose by more than 5%.

commodity market

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, was down 1.50 percent at 110.06 by late trade in New York.

International oil prices rose significantly due to the rising expectations of OPEC and non-OPEC oil-producing countries to cut production and the US dollar index fell sharply. As of the close of the day, the price of light sweet crude oil futures for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose $2.89 to close at $86.52 a barrel, an increase of 3.46%; the price of London Brent crude oil futures for December delivery rose $2.94, It settled at $91.80 a barrel, up 3.31%.

The most actively traded December gold futures price in the New York Mercantile Exchange gold futures market rose $28.5 on the 4th from the previous trading day to close at $1,730.5 an ounce, an increase of 1.67%. Market analysts believe that the decline in the US dollar index is the main reason for the rise in gold prices that day. Silver futures for December delivery gained 51 cents, or 2.48%, to settle at $21.099 an ounce.

Corn, wheat and soybean futures were mixed on the Chicago Board of Trade. The most actively traded December contract in the corn market closed at $6.83 per bushel, up 2.25 cents, or 0.33%, from the previous trading day; the December wheat contract closed at $9.03 per bushel, down 9 from the previous trading day cents, down 0.99%; soybean November contract closed at $13.835 per bushel, up 9.5 cents, or 0.69%, from the previous trading day.

Other market news

[Musk confirms plans to advance Twitter deal at $54.20 per share]

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed that he sent a letter to Twitter to move forward with the acquisition of Twitter at a price of $54.20 per share. Twitter also confirmed that it had received a letter from Musk about moving forward with the acquisition.

[The number of job vacancies in the United States reaches 10.1 million in August]

According to the monthly Job Openings and Turnover Survey (JOLTS) released by the U.S. Department of Labor on October 4, local time, the number of job openings in the United States in August was 10.1 million, with a total of 6.3 million hiring and 6 million leaving. .

[Fed Governor Jefferson: We have seen signs of supply bottlenecks starting to resolve]

Federal Reserve Governor Jefferson said that the labor market and the economy’s supply and demand conditions appear to ease, and there are already signs that supply bottlenecks are beginning to resolve. And said that worries about rising food and house prices will affect future inflation expectations, need to pay close attention.

[86% of CEOs worldwide expect a recession next year]

The US “Capitol Hill” quoted a new survey by accounting firm KPMG as saying that 86% of the world‘s chief executives expect a recession next year. In response, KPMG chief executive Bill Thomas said the ensuing global epidemic, inflationary pressures and financial difficulties have dampened the optimism of global chief executives, while the Federal Reserve and other central banks remain steadfast amid growing expectations of a recession. The aggressive increase in interest rates has fueled fears that monetary tightening could tip the economy into recession.

[Media: The U.S. government rules out banning natural gas exports this winter to help Europe ease the energy crisis]

The United States has ruled out banning or limiting natural gas exports this winter to help ease energy shortages in Europe, according to two people directly involved in the discussions, Reuters reported. After the Russian-Ukrainian conflict escalated in March, U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to supply Europe with an additional 15 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG), and has already exceeded that goal. While rising energy costs and a colder-than-expected winter could weigh on the U.S. decision, the White House cemented its support for continued exports after further analysis, the sources said. A U.S. official said the U.S. has not considered banning exports.

[Trump asks U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago document dispute]

According to U.S. media reports on October 4, local time, former U.S. President Trump has asked the Supreme Court to intervene in this summer’s dispute over the FBI’s search of White House documents from his Mar-a-Lago estate. It is reported that Trump made an urgent request to the Supreme Court on the matter.

[Hurricane Ian is listed as the 25th deadliest hurricane in the United States]

On October 4, local time, according to data collected by US media from local officials and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Hurricane “Ian”, which landed in Florida recently, was listed as the 25th deadliest hurricane in the United States. Florida officials said at least 101 people have died from the hurricane in the state so far, and at least four in North Carolina have also died from the hurricane.

[ECB official Villeroy: Interest rate should be raised to nearly 2% by the end of the year, and the pace of interest rate hikes should be slowed next year]

ECB official Villeroy said the ECB should raise interest rates to nearly 2% by the end of this year and should slow the pace of rate hikes in 2023. The ECB should continue to hike rates sharply at its October and December meetings before reassessing and possibly shifting to a slower pace. There should be no hesitation in reaching a neutral rate by the end of the year. The rate hikes are aimed at lowering core inflation. European banks are more robust than previously thought, and higher interest rates will boost their net profits.

[The first European quantum computer network will be operational in 2023]

The European High Performance Computing Joint Enterprise (EuroHPC JU) announced on October 4 that it will select six member states of the Czech Republic, Germany, Spain, France, Italy and Poland to deploy the first European quantum computer network in history, which will integrate these six The country’s existing supercomputers, forming a quantum computing network, will be put into use in the second half of 2023.

[EU will unify the charging interface for portable smart devices]

The European Parliament passed a new regulation on October 4, requiring that from the end of 2024, all new portable smart devices such as mobile phones and tablet computers use the USB Type-C charging interface.

[South Korea-US coalition forces launch 4 surface-to-surface missiles into the eastern waters of the Korean Peninsula]

On October 5, the South Korean and US coalition forces launched four surface-to-surface missiles into the eastern waters of the Korean Peninsula.