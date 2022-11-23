Fineco and BlackRock have entered into an agreement which will allow Fineco’s clients to access a wide selection of BlackRock’s iShares ETFs, with no purchase trading fees and no minimum investment amount.

The initiative will concern both individual orders and purchases as part of the “Fineco Replay” PAC (capital accumulation plan), which allows for the planning of gradual investments over time in one or more ETFs. On the other hand, other types of commissions are not included in the offer, such as for example the annual management fees for individual products.

ETF savings plans are gaining popularity across Europe and in Italy, as savers and investors alike recognize the benefits of easier access to global markets, thanks to commission-free trading and low investment minimums.

Through this operation, Fineco continues its commitment to bring Italian savers closer to investing in the equity and bond markets, promoting access to a category of products characterized by low costs, diversification capacity and maximum transparency.

“The agreement reached with a partner of the importance of BlackRock, one of the most important asset managers in the world, testifies to Fineco’s desire to guarantee its customers the best investment opportunities, with constant attention to the issue of costs and diversification. Thanks to its open platform and the wide range of services offered, the Bank once again confirms its positioning as the best solution for its customers’ investments, encouraging constant innovation in the sector in the direction of ever greater efficiency”. remarks Paul DiGrazia, deputy general manager of Fineco.

Instead Luca Giorgi,commercial director of iShares and Wealth of BlackRock Italia, underlines how the collaboration with Fineco stems from the shared commitment to offer investors a wide choice through a range of low-cost, efficient and diversified ETFsthe. “Around the world, tens of millions of first-time investors are using digital platforms – and ETFs – as convenient ways to invest. The way in which people invest is evolving and attention is growing towards accumulation plans in ETFs, a trend destined to strengthen also thanks to initiatives like this one”. adds Giorgi.