Buy Stocks: These ten stocks have steady cash flows

In mid-2023, Morningstar updated its list of the top stocks to buy now. The financial information and analytics firm sought out stocks it believes are cheap even after the recent stock market rally.

By the middle of 2023, it is clear that investors on the stock markets are heralding a trend reversal this year – compared to 2022.

Investors who own tech stocks are seeing particularly impressive gains, thanks in part to companies involved the artificial intelligence boom are connected.

The tech-heavy one Nasdaq 100 hit a 52-week high last week and is up more than 26 percent year-to-date. The broader S&P 500 is up 12% year-to-date — a reflection of the 12% loss over the same period in 2022.