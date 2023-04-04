Home Business Credit Suisse: shareholders’ meeting underway, focus on UBS rescue
Business

Credit Suisse: shareholders’ meeting underway, focus on UBS rescue

by admin
Credit Suisse: shareholders’ meeting underway, focus on UBS rescue

Credit Suisse shareholders will be at the annual general meeting today to demand answers and accountability regarding the controversial takeover by UBS. Swiss authorities brokered an emergency bailout of the ailing bank by its biggest domestic rival, UBS, for just 3 billion Swiss francs, over a weekend in late March. The deal followed a collapse in Credit Suisse’s deposits and share price amid fears of a global banking crisis, but the deal remains mired in legal and logistical challenges. Neither UBS nor Credit Suisse shareholders were able to vote on the deal. In a statement on Sunday, the attorney general’s office confirmed that the Swiss federal prosecutor is investigating potential violations of Swiss federal law by government officials, regulators and senior executives at Credit Suisse and UBS. Credit Suisse shares are currently up about 1% in Zurich.

See also  Spot gold continues to fall, weak data is hard to shake FED hawks, unless this scenario is witnessed by FX678

You may also like

Inflation has peaked! Reserve Bank of Australia stays...

Liebherr reports record sales and a drastic drop...

Golem.de: IT news for professionals

Used cars: prices stable after record drop

EU supply chain law and the financial sector...

Tim reopens the debt yard. For the network,...

Israel or how a people makes the desert...

Superbonus, Unicredit opens to the transfer of credit:...

The “Olympic Games” of the financial industry will...

Australia bans Tiktok on civil servants’ work phones

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy