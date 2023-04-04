Home World News Udinese – Without Deulo and Tucu who is the penalty taker? / Here is the suspect
News Udinese – Without Deulo and Tucu who is the penalty taker? / Here is the suspect

News Udinese – Without Deulo and Tucu who is the penalty taker? / Here is the suspect

Without midfielder and team captain Pereyra and Deulo, here’s who could be the penalty taker ahead of the next matchday

In the last few hours, good news continues to arrive around the sports center Bruseschi. After the severe beating suffered on Sunday afternoon against a team that is playing excellent football like Thiago Motta’s Bologna, we need to get back on track immediately, but we will have to do it without some very important players. We remind everyone that the captain Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra he received yet another yellow card of his season and in fact he won’t be able to help the team during a fundamental match like the one against Monza. To date, the Pozzo club has to find a new penalty taker in view of the next match and here’s who the main suspects are.

The first player who could take the ball and place it on the penalty spot to convert the extreme free kick should be the striker of the team: the Portuguese Beto. To date, Udinese has not yet received a penalty from the start of the season and consequently we cannot even say with so much certainty that the designated penalty taker is Tucu (although on occasions when the shot has been revoked by the VAR, he has always the team captain picked up the ball). Now we can only wait, even if in addition to Beto there could also be another candidate.

A network to unlock

Could be a penalty kick to revitalize these first months of adventure in black and white for Florian Thauvin. The French footballer has a great desire to show off, but to date he has not yet managed to make a difference. Overall, his performances have been much more shadows than lights and consequently something more is expected starting from next week. Quickly changing the subject, you can’t miss all of bomber’s declarations Beto released last night. Here you are the point on the season and also on Sunday’s match <<

