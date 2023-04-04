“The PSOE will tell Yolanda Díaz that she does not need Podemos”, has defended the general secretary of Podemos

We can places a Irene Montero as a prop for an agreement with Yolanda Díaz. The general secretary of the party, Ione Belarra, has considered the Minister of Equality as an “essential” element in a possible team agreed between Podemos and the Vice President of the Government. The leader has insisted on the need for “unity” two days after the party avoided supporting Díaz in the presentation of his electoral candidacy on Sunday, an act that a dozen progressive forces did attend.

The Minister of Social Rights has warned that “the problem is that there are companions from space politician who think that Podemos should play a secondary role”, he said, in an interview on RNE, before considering that “The Podemos way of doing politics has to be present” in the future candidacy of the left.

Belarra has insisted on his demand for open primaries for the vice president, and has defended that this formula is the system to resolve the debate on the role of Podemos. Asked about the configuration of the lists, she has highlighted its importance in the preparation of these teams: “It is not the same as having an electoral list Victoria Rosell than Tito Berni”. In this sense, the leader has defended “that the people choose which will be the best team to be the majority force. I see it as essential that Yolanda Díaz be on that team and I see it as essential that Irene Montero be there.”

PSOE pressure

Belarra has reiterated the “concern” of the party after the interview with Yolanda Díaz in ‘El País’, where separated the success of Sumar from the presence of Podemos. “I am concerned that Yolanda Díaz is not clearly committed to unity. We have already experienced this and it is bad news for the left, “she defended, before pointing out that” the ball is in her court “.

The minister has placed Díaz next to the socialist ranks, and has pointed out that the lack of agreement “has a lot to do with the fact that the PSOE does not want a partner like Podemos to its left”, has said, hinting that Yolanda Díaz would fulfill the interests of the majority partner of the coalition. “We have always been an uncomfortable game for the PSOE.” She has also pointed out that “the leaders of the PSOE They are going to tell Yolanda Díaz that she can shoot alone, that she does not need Podemos”.

Coalition, success of Podemos

The purple secretary general has assured that “The coalition government is a success for Podemos”for being “the only force in space” that defended it “until the end”, forcing up to “four electoral repetitions”, and has stressed that “the difference with Podemos is the aspiration to govern. We said that we wanted to be on the Council of Ministers”.

Furthermore, he has admitted that there are “differences in our political space, with different styles”in implicit reference to Yolanda Díaz, and has assured that “within the Government it has been We can be the engine of the main transformations“, pointing to Irene Montero as” the Minister of Equality who has taken her advances further than anyone else.

Regarding the meeting last Saturday of the State Citizen Council of Podemos, the management body, it has been congratulated because there was a “total consensus” on the idea that “Podemos has have a relevant and leading role in the next legislature”.