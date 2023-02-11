Home Business BYD “cuts prices”, 2023 Qin PLUS DM-i starts at 99,800 yuan
BYD "cuts prices", 2023 Qin PLUS DM-i starts at 99,800 yuan

BYD “cuts prices”, 2023 Qin PLUS DM-i starts at 99,800 yuan

Jiwei.com news (text/Bai Yuxuan) On February 10, BYD official Weibo announced that BYD officially launched the Qin PLUS DM-i 2023 Champion Edition, including five models, priced from 99,800 yuan to 145,800 yuan. Among them, the price of the 55KM leading model is within 100,000.

According to reports, the Qin PLUS DM-i Champion Edition adopts the EHS electric hybrid system, with a fuel consumption of 3.8L per 100 kilometers and a comprehensive cruising range of 1245km.

Recently, under the “leading” of Tesla, many new energy automobile companies have followed up with price cuts, while BYD has reversed the price increase. Starting from January 1, 2023, the official guide price of relevant models will be officially adjusted, and the increase will be increased. It ranges from 2000-6000 yuan. According to insider analysis, BYD will not follow up with price cuts in 2023, but will iteratively update a variety of new cars, and achieve “price cuts” by adjusting the prices of new cars to cope with price cut pressure from peers.

The data shows that in 2022, BYD sold 1,862,428 passenger cars, a year-on-year increase of 155.1%; of which, 234,598 passenger cars were sold in December, a year-on-year increase of 139.4%; 307.2%.

