Home Health Stabilization process extraordinary FEA competition for anesthesiology and resuscitation of the Ib-Salut
Health

Stabilization process extraordinary FEA competition for anesthesiology and resuscitation of the Ib-Salut

by admin
Stabilization process extraordinary FEA competition for anesthesiology and resuscitation of the Ib-Salut

Selection of fixed statutory staff within the framework of article 2 of law 20/2021 of December 28, on urgent measures for the reduction of temporary employment in public employment, for which an extraordinary competition is called to cover 9 fixed statutory staff positions in the category of Facultative/facultative specialist in the area of ​​anesthesiology and resuscitation, dependent on the Health Service of the Balearic Islands, corresponding to the public employment offer approved by the Agreements of the Governing Council of May 23, 2022.

See also  can i have Covid? The cases

You may also like

MotoGP, Sepang test. Results and times: 1st Martin,...

First aid in the workplace, how to deal...

Stabilization process extraordinary contest for Governor/governess of the...

ADUC – Health – Article

Few know how to apply for disability if...

Saved at age 62 with three surgeries in...

cost or strategic investment? – breaking latest news

Foods that are good for the skin: they...

who is Chiara Francini, who bewitched Sanremo 2023

What happens if I eat a spoonful of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy