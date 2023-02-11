Revaluations of pensions: INPS and the increases in March 2023

The revaluation of pensions exceeding four times the minimum INPS treatment? Ok from March 1, 2023 for the checks over 2,101.52 euros gross per month (as of December 2022). The news was officially confirmed by INPS with Circular no. 20/2023. It is then made official that the fees will also be paid arrears accrued in January and February 2023.

Revaluation pensions: the turning point in March 2023

Indeed, it should be remembered that the Budget 2023 has revised for the two-year period 2023-2024 the equalization of pensions for an amount exceeding four times the minimum treatment: from 1 January 2023 these pensions are revalued more unfavorably than in the past year, therefore to avoid the formation of undue pensions, INPS has updated from 1 January 2023 only the annuities not involved in the new equalization form, i.e. those for an amount not exceeding 4 times the minimum (€2,101.52 per month at the gross values ​​of December 2022) postponing the appointment for those higher than the definitive approval of the 2023 Budget. Now the INPS has made it known that it has completed the operations and that, from 1 March 2023, even treatments exceeding four times the minimum will have the revaluation according to the forecasts of the 2023 Budget.

Revaluation of pensions and payment of arrears, here are the bands of increase for pensioners over €2,101.52

Summarizing: i pension benefits of an amount lower than or equal to 2,101.52 euros benefit from the full increase, at 100 per cent. In other cases, the revaluation is attributed according to the 6 new income brackets identified by the Maneuver.

– 85 percent equal to or less than 5 times the minimum between 2,101.52 and 2,625 euros

– 53 percent equal to or less than 6 times the minimum between 2,626 and 3,152 euros

– 47 percent equal to or less than 8 times the minimum between 3,153 and 4,203 euros

– 37 percent equal to or less than 10 times the minimum between 4,204 and 5,253 euros

– 32 per cent higher than 10 times the minimum over 5,254 euros

