Byd Seal U, the new on electric. Characteristics, dimensions and autonomy

The Seal U SUV pushes BYD’s advance in Europe and, at the same time, expands the offer of the Chinese brand in Italy which, thus, now offers five all-electric models. The new SUV that will be on sale from the end of the year derives from the Seal sedan and, therefore, originates the first range offered in Italy by BYD.

Byd Seal U, the dimensions

The appearance of the new SUV reproposes in high wheel format the characterizing features, especially at the front, of the sedan from which it takes its name, combining it with the letter U, referring it to the term Utility. 4.78 meters long, 1.89 meters wide, 1.67 meters high and with a wheelbase of 2.76 meters, the Seal U has a line resulting from the Byd style center led by Wolfgang Egger in the past at the head of those Alfa Romeos , Audi and Lamborghini (just to name a few) which determines a muscular but elegant personality. The generous dimensions of the bodywork result in a spacious interior. The interior furnishings, designed by Michele Jauch Paganetti in the past responsible for interior design at Mercedes, are modern and functional and, like on the other Byds, propose the rotating display of the infotainment system, in this case 15.6”. The robust size of the Seal U has made it possible to reconcile the width of the passenger compartment with that of the load area, whose basic capacity is 552 litres.

Byd Seal U, battery e autonomia

Like all BYDs, Seal U also uses technologies, almost completely developed and produced in-house, including semi-conductors. Starting from the Cell-to-Body architecture that completely integrates the cell-to-pack battery of the Blade series, made in blade-shaped modules that determine a flat and elongated layout, making the battery become a structural element. Two types are envisaged for the Seal U: one of 71.8 kWh for the Confort version and one of 87 kWh for the Design variant which feed an electric motor with 218 horsepower and ensure, respectively, autonomy of 420 and 500 kilometres. The batteries can be recharged from 30 to 80% also in direct current with systems up to 115 kW in the case of the least capacious and up to 140 kW in that of the most capacious, but always in less than half an hour. The Seal U also embarks on level 2 semi-assisted driving technologies and the function for transferring energy to external devices.

Byd Seal U, photos of the new electric SUV

Byd Seal U, prices

Shortly before the launch of the Seal U, the Seal sedan will be marketed in Italy in the single-engine Design versions with 313 horsepower with rear-wheel drive with 82 kWh battery and the twin-engine Excellence with 530 horsepower and all-wheel drive with 80 kWh battery. In both cases, the recharge from 30 to 80% with 150 kW systems takes 26 minutes. The two Seals promise ranges ranging from 520 to 570 kilometers and are on sale at prices starting from 47,000 and 49,000 euros.

