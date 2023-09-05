the list of trains guaranteed by Trenord

Milan Today 5 September 2023

Wednesday 6 September will be a black day for commuters and travelers. The reason is only one: it strike of transport which will almost completely block the circulation of trains in a large part of the Region. In the past few hours, Trenord has announced the list of guaranteed trains – there are over 500 – and the list is at the bottom of the article.

Trenord train strike times

“During the times 6-9 and 18-21 the trains on the list of guaranteed trains will travel (thelist will be available in the next few days, ndr),” he wrote in a note Trenord. This was proclaimed by several trade unions: Osr Uilt-Uil, Slm-Fast-Confsal, Faisa-Cisal and Orsa Ferrovie.

“We inform you that a strike has been called from 3 on Wednesday 6 to 2 on Thursday 7 September 2023 which could have repercussions on railway traffic in Lombardy. The Regional, Suburban and Airport services may undergo changes and/or cancellations”, he continues the statement.

The guarantee bands of the trains

Therefore, the guaranteed time slots will be in force, from 6 to 9 and from 18 to 21, during which the trains included in the list of ‘minimum guaranteed services’ will travel that have departure times, set by the official timetable, from the station of origin after 6 and arrival at the final destination by 9; in the afternoon, trains departing after 6pm and arriving before 9pm.

In case of non-execution of the airport service trains, the following will be provided:

bus to Milan Cadorna and Malpensa Airport only for airport connections between ‘Milan Cadorna and Malpensa Airport’ (without intermediate stops). From Milan Cadorna the buses will leave from via Paleocapa 1;

buses to Stabio and Malpensa Airport to ensure the S50 ‘Malpensa Airport – Stabio’ airport connection (without intermediate stops).

The complete list of trains guaranteed for the strike on Wednesday 6 September

