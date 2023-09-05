The Edge Area: KAIJUTAN’s Solo Exhibition Explores the Boundaries of Sofubi Art

KAIJUTAN, a renowned Sofubi artist and ghost designer from China, is set to showcase his unique works at a limited-time solo exhibition titled “The Edge Area” in Hong Kong. The exhibition will be held at the Major Pop Art Gallery in Sheung Wan from September 8th to September 12th, 2023.

Since establishing the independent art Sofubi label KAIJUTAN in 2014, TAN has been known for blurring the boundaries between Sofubi and modern sculpture art. His works exhibit a blend of grotesque, humorous, bloody, and cute elements, showcasing conflicts between dismantling and reconstruction. TAN’s sculptures create a sensation through their unique coloring skills, contributing to the distinct style of KAIJUTAN.

“The Edge Area” exhibition aims to express the artist’s creative thinking on the current reality. Over 100 works, including paintings and sculptures, will be showcased to provide insight into TAN’s artistic perspective. Notable pieces to be displayed include the variant “Old-Truthbobo” of Telebobo, a classic image, and “MimiKodzilla,” a mutated Mimimonster due to nuclear wastewater. Additionally, the exhibition will feature redesigned versions of the classic Pigman, such as “piggy-madpigman” and “piggy-cyclops.” TAN has also prepared a large-scale sculpture installation specifically tailored for this exhibition, along with special exhibition prints and large-scale oil paintings.

“The Edge Area” exhibition promises to be a groundbreaking event for art enthusiasts and collectors. Visitors can immerse themselves in TAN’s unconventional and boundary-pushing art at the Major Pop Art Gallery in Sheung Wan. The exhibition will run from September 8th to September 12th, 2023. The gallery will be open between 13:00 and 19:00, excluding Mondays.

Art lovers and fans of Sofubi art should mark their calendars to witness TAN’s extraordinary creations in person. “The Edge Area” exhibition will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on the Hong Kong art scene.