IT House’s flash report on August 3, BYD has now announced the July production and sales report on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

In July 2022, BYD’s sales of new energy vehicles were 162,530 units, compared with 50,492 units in the same period last year; overseas sales of new energy passenger vehicles totaled 4,026 units; this year, the total number of units reached 803,900 units, a year-on-year increase of 292.00%.

In addition, BYD’s total installed capacity of new energy vehicle power batteries and energy storage batteries in July was about 7.287GWh, and the total installed capacity in 2022 was about 41.329GWh.

Judging from the announcement data, BYD’s pure electric vehicle production and sales this month were 81,292 and 90,991, up 239.18% and 241.54% year-on-year; the production and sales of plug-in models were 81,750 and 81,223, up 382.52% and 383.75% year-on-year. .

BYD sold 162,530 new energy vehicles in July, a year-on-year increase of 292%

IT House learned that BYD Auto sold 134,036 units in June, a year-on-year increase of 162.7%; passenger car sales were 133,762 units, a year-on-year increase of 168.8%.

