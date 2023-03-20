Home Business “Eat chicken feet”. Egypt, the latest government gimmick to fight poverty
Egypt, the economic crisis is making itself felt more and more. Government suggests anti-carovital plan to eat more chicken feet

The country of the pyramids and the pharaohs is in crisis before the Covid then the war in Ukraine leading investors to withdraw $20 billion in 2020 from Egypt. The situation is now so serious that the government has encouraged citizens to eat chicken feet.

Egypt, many can not afford to buy chicken

In the Arab world, Egypt is the most populous nation and is afflicted by runaway inflation, the food is become so expensive that many Egyptians can no longer afford chicken, a staple of their diet. Poultry prices rose from 30 Egyptian pounds ($1.9) per kilogram in 2021 to 70 Egyptian pounds ($2.36) on Monday, according to Egyptian media.

A surge it has pushed the Institute National Committee for Nutrition to invite the population to consume too chicken feet for protein, a food considered poor because it is waste. The World Bank in 2019 estimated that about 60% of the Egyptian population is considered poor or vulnerable. Added to this is that external debt amounts to 85.6% of GDP. In the latest bailout agreed in December, the IMF lent $3 billion to Egypt.

