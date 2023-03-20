Surrogacy and the registration of children of same-parent couples continue to hold sway in the aftermath of the rainbow families demonstration in Milan. In terms of protecting the rights of minors, the majority and the opposition are ready to clash in Parliament, but the climate is made even more tense by the declarations of the Fdi exponent, Fabio Rampelli, who talks on TV about homosexual couples who “deal as children them” those conceived abroad with surrogacy. This practice which, recalls the vice-president of the Chamber, “is not possible in Italy”, therefore “if a couple made up of two people of the same sex requests recognition, i.e. registration in the registry office, of a child they pass off as their own it means that in any case this surrogacy was done outside the national borders”.

On Facebook, for Father’s Day, Rampelli then posted a message to wish all those fathers “aware that they cannot be without a mother. A far from trivial statement these days because there are those who have mistaken people for objects or animals or tree species and children for smurfs, talking about soft toys… Best wishes to those who, unable to have children because they love another man, keep their desire to themselves and do not make selfish choices to the detriment of the women they they buy the oocyte and rent the uterus for nine months and the children, destined to grow up in a tormented life, simply because they would like to have a mother, as nature foresees”. “A man – writes the exponent of FdI – who always defends children and their right to a peaceful and natural childhood, is already a father”.

Statements that trigger the immediate reaction of the opposition. The vice president of the European Parliament, Pina Picierno (Pd), speaks of “atrocious violence, not only against parents who choose to welcome children with love, but above all against children who cannot even defend themselves. They sell themselves off (they do) for politicians worthy of governing the country, they are only violent reactionaries”. For the president of the dem senators, Simona Malpezzi, it is an “unacceptable language towards children”. I criticize the secretary of the Italian Left, Nicola Fratoianni: “I find the words used completely unpleasant, wrong and violent”. Carlo Calenda also spoke on Twitter on the controversy of the day. “The list of statesmen of the Brothers of Italy is getting longer every day – chirps the leader of Action -. Will there be an end? For posterity …”. Calenda also dwells on the discourse linked to pregnancy for others (gpa), reiterating on the one hand that “it is not an ethically acceptable path” but on the other that “the possibility of adopting for homosexual couples must be foreseen. Therefore adoption, protection of children always, but the Gpa must remain a crime”.

Crime which according to the Minister for Equal Opportunities and the Family, Eugenia Roccella, “is not really prosecuted” in Italy. This is why in Montecitorio, perhaps as early as Tuesday, Fdi will ask the Justice Commission to schedule the bill “on the subject of prosecution of the crime of surrogacy committed abroad by an Italian citizen”. Going back to the demonstration in Milan, then, the minister, who will meet the Fdi deputies in the Chamber on Wednesday evening to discuss the issues relating to her powers, underlines that “the heart of the problem” remains the practice of renting the uterus because “there does not exist a denial of children’s rights. In Italy all children have the same rights”. And with respect to the statements made by Rampelli, while acknowledging that “dealing is a word that evokes other things”, you underline that in substance they correspond to “truth”. “When you enroll in the registry office – Roccella, guest of Mezz’Ora in Più on Rai3, remembers – you have to say a series of things, where the birth took place, who the parent is, and clearly if you say that the two fathers they are both parents, say something that is not the truth, because one of them is certainly not the mother. The law says that for adoption you need a mother and a father”.