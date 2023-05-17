LIVE Giro d’Italia 2023, Camaiore-Tortona LIVE: six riders on the attack, group at 2’30”

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

14.01 These are the six fugitives: Thomas Champion (Cofidis), Diego Pablo Sevilla (EOLO-Kometa), Filippo Magli (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè), Laurenz Rex (Intermarché – Circus – Wanty), Alexander Konychev and Veljko Stojnic (Team Corratec – Selle Italia).

13.58 Margin of fugitives always below 3 ‘.

13.55 Now a long descent before arriving in Sestri Levante.

13.52 The ranking on the GPM:

RNA. RIDER POINTS 1 SEVILLE Diego Pablo 9 2 STOJNIC Veljko 4 3 JERSEYS Philip 2 4 CHAMPION Thomas 1

13.51 Stojnic wins the sprint for the GPM in front of Sevilla.

13.49 140 kilometers to the finish line.

13.46 In the meantime, Mikaël Cherel (AG2R Citroën Team) went to the race doctor’s car.

13.42 Attention to Kaden Groves: one of the most anticipated runners for today’s sprint is in great difficulty.

13.39 2’30” the delay of the platoon.

13.36 Hourly average slightly above 40 km/h. Quiet stage today, at least until now.

13.30 Very stable racing phase, group keeping the breakaway under control.

13.27 150 kilometers to go.

13.24 We are at the foot of the first GPM of the day: Passo del Bracco (10.1 km at 4.4%).

13.21 Milan can now manage 19 lengths of margin on Pedersen.

13.18 In the group challenge between Jonathan Milan and Mads Pedersen, the blue wins.

13.16 Sprint ahead for the flying finish line, the ranking:

# RIDER POINTS 1 STOJNIC Veljko 12 2 REX Laurenz 8 3 SEVILLE Diego Pablo 6 4 CHAMPION Thomas 5 5 JERSEYS Philip 4

13.13 Astana Qazaqstan, Bahrain-Victorious and Trek-Segafredo the teams that set the pace.

13.11 Small mechanical problem for Thibaut Pinot who returns to the group.

13.09 160 kilometers to go.

13.04 In the peloton there will be a mini sprint for the few points that remain at the flying finish line.

13.01 The advantage of the fugitives remains around 2’25 “. The group today does not want to miss the opportunity.

12.58 In just over 10 km there will be the flying finish line of Borghetto di Vara.

12.55 The first hour of the race has just passed. 44.9 km/h the average of the first sixty minutes.

12.52 These are the current leaders of the various rankings:

General classification (Maglia Rosa): Geraint Thomas (INEOS Grenadiers)

Points Classification (Cyclamen Jersey): Jonathan Milan (Bahrain – Victorious)

GPM Classification (Blue Jersey): Davide Bais (EOLO-Kometa)

Youth Classification (Maglia Bianca): Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates)

12.49 Small mechanical problem for Alessandro Verre. The Arkéa rider Samsic gets assistance from the team car and then sets off again immediately.

12.47 3 ‘now the advantage of the six men in command.

12.41 180 km to the finish.

12.38 The advantage of the fugitives continues to decrease. Now the group is at 3’15”.

12.35 A man from Bahrain also arrives – Victorious in the first positions of the group.

12.32 Puncture for Geraint Thomas (INEOS Grenadiers), who stops for assistance and then immediately returns to the group.

12.29 The advantage of the fugitives has dropped to 3’43”. The peloton is controlling the race well.

12.26 Now at the head of the group there are also four riders from Movistar and a man from Astana Qazaqstan.

12.23 The runners on the run do not worry about the general classification. The best-placed one is Thomas Champion (Cofidis), who this morning started 1h14’24” late from the Maglia Rosa Geraint Thomas (INEOS Grenadiers).

12.17 Soon the riders will enter Liguria.

12.14 There are 200 km left until the finish line.

12.12 The advantage of the fugitives has now stabilized around 4 ‘.

12.09 Trek – Segafredo arrives to lead the group.

12.06 In about 50 km there will be the flying finish line of Borghetto di Vara.

12.03 Already over two minutes the advantage of the fugitives.

12.00 Here are the six leading riders: Thomas Champion (Cofidis), Diego Pablo Sevilla (EOLO-Kometa), Filippo Magli (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè), Laurenz Rex (Intermarché – Circus – Wanty), Alexander Konychev and Veljko Stojnic (Team Corratec – Selle Italia). The group has already lowered the pace and is therefore allowing space to escape.

11.58 The five pursuers reach Rex. So there are six men at the head of the race.

11.57 Five other riders escape from the group.

11.55 Acceleration of the Belgian Laurenz Rex (Intermarché – Circus – Wanty).

11.53 Group immediately very stretched. Several runners are trying to escape.

11.50 AM THE ELEVENTH STAGE OFFICIALLY BEGINS! GOOD FUN!

11.46 An image of Geraint Thomas (Maglia Rosa) and Davide Bais (Maglia Azzurra) before today’s departure:

11.42 A few more minutes and then the official start will be given.

11.38 Right now there is finally some sunshine on the race, but be careful because the rain could still arrive during the day. It should be noted that in Tortona, where the finish line takes place, it is currently raining.

11.34 We remember the top ten of the general classification before today’s official start:

1 1 GBR THOMAS Geraint INEOS Grenadiers 39:26:33

2 1 SLO ROGLIC Primoz Jumbo-Visma + 02

3 1 GBR GEOGHEGAN HART Tao INEOS Grenadiers + 05

4 1 BY ALMEIDA Joao UAE Team Emirates + 22

5 1 NOR LEKNESSUND Andreas Team DSM + 35

6 2 ITA CARUSO Damiano Bahrain Victorious + 01:28

7 2 GIVE THE CORE Lennard BORA-hansgrohe + 01:52

8 2 FRA SIVAKOV Pavel INEOS Grenadiers + 02:15

9 3 IRL DUNBAR Edward Team Jayco-AlUla + 02:32

10 3 NED ARENSMAN Thymen INEOS Grenadiers + 02:32

11.30 Today Jonathan Milan, Mads Pedersen and Kaden Groves will go in search of an encore, while Fernando Gaviria, still in the background, will be looking for the first stamp, as well as Mark Cavendish, who does not seem to be among the big names. In addition to Milan, Alberto Dainese, Niccolò Bonifazio and Davide Ballerini could try especially for Italy.

11.27 The runners have just started the 10 km transfer section.

11.24 This is the updated list of runners who have abandoned the race from the start of the event (Saturday 6 May) until today:

Paul Lapeira (AG2R)

Valerio Conti (Team Corratec – Selle Italia)

Remy Rochas (Cofidis)

Ramon Sinkeldam (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

Clement Russo (Team Arkea Samsic)

Giovanni Aleotti (BORA – hansgrohe)

Nicola Conci (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

Lars van der Berg (Groupama-FDJ)

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers)

Samuele Zoccarato (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè)

David Dekker (Team Arkea-Samsic)

Florian Stork (Team DSM)

Davide Cimolai (Cofidis)

Rigoberto Rain (EF Education Easypost)

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep)

Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ)

Domenico Pozzovivo (Israel – Premier Tech)

Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel – Premier Tech)

Sven Erik Bystrom (Intermarché – Circus – Wanty)

Rein Taaramae (Intermarché – Circus – Wanty)

Callum Scotson (Team Jayco AlUla)

Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

Simone Petilli (Intermarché – Circus – Wanty)

Aleksandr Vlasov (BORA – hansgrohe)

Erik Fetter (EOLO-Kometa)

Martijn Tusveld (Team DSM)

Jan Hirt (Soudal-QuickStep)

Josef Cerny (Soudal-QuickStep)

Louis Vervaeke (Soudal-QuickStep)

Mattia Cattaneo (Soudal-QuickStep)

Andrea Vendream (AG2R)

Stefano Gandin (Team Corratec – Selle Italia)

Jonathan Caicedo (EF Pro Cycling)

Natnael Tesfatsion (Trek – Segafredo)

In all, therefore, 34 riders have abandoned the 2023 Giro d’Italia.

11.21 Four of these eight are therefore from Soudal – Quickstep, all withdrawn due to Covid. These are the words of Toon Toon Cruyt, the official doctor of Soudal – Quickstep (source: giroditalia.it): “After Remco Evenepoel’s positivity on Sunday evening we had two other riders who were not feeling well on Monday morning, but they tested negative for antigen tests. Therefore a PCR test was carried out on the seven remaining athletes, the results of which showed that four cyclists are positive. We will continue to monitor and implement our testing protocol on the three athletes and staff who remain in the competition.”

11.18 The many withdrawals continue. After 13 yesterday, no other 8 riders will start today. Here’s who it is:

GANDIN Stefano (Team Corratec – Selle Italia)

HIRT Jan (Soudal – Quick Step)

ČERNÝ Josef (Soudal – Quick Step)

CATTANEO Mattia (Soudal – Quick Step)

VERVAEKE Louis (Soudal – Quick Step)

VENDRAME Andrea (AG2R Citroën Team)

TESFATSION Natnael (Trek – Segafredo)

CAICEDO Jonathan Klever (EF Education-EasyPost)

11.14 Today’s stage will be the longest of the 2023 Giro d’Italia. After the first 60 km all on the flat, there will be the first altimetric difficulty of the day, the Passo del Bracco (10.1 km at 4.4% average gradient ). A short descent will follow which will take you to km 132, where the climb to Colla di Boasi will begin (9.3 km at 4.3%). Once you reach the top of the hill on this last ascent you will continue downhill for a few kilometres, before tackling the Castagnola Pass (4.9km at 4.5%), the last pitfall of the day. From the top there will be just over 40 km, almost all slightly downhill. The arrival will be on a wide and flat road.

11.10 Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to the LIVE LIVE of the eleventh stage of the Giro d’Italia 2023! It will go from Camaiore to Tortona, for a total of 219 km.

