The second day of the Zenica miners' hunger strike

The second day of the Zenica miners' hunger strike

A group of miners of the brown coal mine “Zenica” continued their hunger strike today because they were not paid their salary and hot meal for the last month.

Source: Mondo/ Goran Sivački

Yesterday, 15 members of the trade union committee went on hunger strike, dissatisfied that no one from the mine’s management contacted them due to the delay in their salaries, which should be paid by the 15th of the month.

On Friday, March 24, the miners of Zenica stopped production and gathered at the House of Miners, where they decided to stay in the hope that someone from the mine administration or the City Administration would contact them, federal media reports.

Last week, the city administration of Zenica blocked the mine’s account due to the debt owed to the city for city land, and the “Zenica” mine owes almost 154 million KM to the Tax Administration of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, according to data from December.

The miners called on the mayor of Zenica, Fuad Kasumović, to unblock the company’s account, so that around 900 workers could receive their earned February salary and one allowance for a hot meal.

(Srna)

