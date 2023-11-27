Russia Gains Ground in Eastern Ukraine as Ukrainian Army Struggles with Lack of Western Ammunition

The Russian and Ukrainian armies have seen a shift in their roles, with Russia gaining ground in the Donbas and northeastern sector of the front, while Ukraine accuses the lack of Western ammunition in its counteroffensive in the south. This has led to Russia regaining the initiative in several sectors of the front, a significant development since the taking of Bakhmut (Donetsk) last May.

Experts believe that Ukraine currently lacks well-equipped troops, tanks, and armor to reach the Russian stronghold of Tokmak in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia. The Ukrainian advance in the area has also been slowed by the arrival of winter, making it difficult to reach the coast of the Sea of Azov in the coming months.

In an attempt to encircle Avdivka, the Russian army has launched its third general offensive since October, intensifying pressure on the city. The Ukrainian General Staff admitted that Moscow continues to intensify its pressure on Avdivka, where Ukrainians have repelled 23 attacks in the last 24 hours, resulting in a high cost of lives and equipment for the enemy.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has confirmed Russian advances north of Krasnogorivka, just kilometers from Avdivka. Bloggers close to the Kremlin claim that Russian units have also advanced into the industrial estate, but the American ISW has not confirmed this information.

Meanwhile, in the Sea of Azov, Russian anti-aircraft defenses aborted a missile attack on Sunday, and sabotage operations against the Crimean bridge and Crimea itself have intensified as the anniversary of the Russian annexation of the peninsula in March 2014 approaches.

Overall, the situation in eastern Ukraine remains volatile, with Russia gaining ground in several sectors of the front, while Ukraine struggles with a lack of Western ammunition and dangerous winter conditions.

Share this: Facebook

X

