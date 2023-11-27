RIP Geordie Walker: Mourning the Loss of a Rock Icon and Killing Joke Founder

Legendary Killing Joke Guitarist Kevin ‘Geordie’ Walker Dies at 64

The rock world is in mourning upon hearing the news of the death of one of the most adored guitarists in rock: Kevin ‘Geordie’ Walker, who founded the iconic band Killing Joke, along with Jaz Coleman.

It is with extreme sadness that we confirm that at 6:30am on 26 November 2023 in Prague, legendary Killing Joke guitarist Kevin ‘Geordie’ Walker passed away after suffering a stroke, he was surrounded by his family. He was 64 years old. Walker helped form Killing Joke less than a year after drummer Paul Ferguson and singer Jaz Coleman met. In 1979, they released their debut EP, Turn to Red, and almost exactly a year later, they released their self-titled full-length, which included the singles ‘Wardance’ and ‘Requiem’. With a mix of post-punk, mythicism, and even electronic flirtations, Killing Joke became a powerful influence for bands like Metallica, Nine Inch Nails, Faith no More, Ministry, and even Korn.

News of the death was also confirmed by Geordie Walker’s close friend Luca Signorelli, who wrote on his Facebook page: “This morning I received a phone call telling me that Kevin ‘Geordie’ Walker had died a few hours ago in Prague, after a “massive stroke” last Friday. He was recognized as one of the most interesting guitarists in rock and for a dense and deep sound that he always exuded on stage. Kiling Joke was the architect of powerful songs like The Wait, Prozac People, Money is not Our God, Eighties, and the inevitable Love Like Blood, one of the songs that became a great commercial success for a powerful, brutal and sometimes indecipherable band.

The rock community is devastated by the loss of such a talented and influential figure. Walker’s impact on the world of rock and his legacy with Killing Joke will continue to be felt for years to come.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Walker’s family, friends, and fans during this difficult time. Rest in peace, brother.

